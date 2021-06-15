Russian wheat export prices down as crop outlook improves

MOSCOW, June 15 (Reuters) - Russian export prices for the summer's new wheat crop fell slightly last week following an improved outlook for the upcoming harvest, analysts said on Tuesday.

Prices for new-crop Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports and for supply in July were $255 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, down $1 from the previous week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. 0#IKAR

Russia's wheat export tax, which Moscow started setting each week from June, is gradually rising but remains low compared with the level in May. This is expected to support Russian exports in June.

Sovecon, another consultancy, raised its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop by 1.5 million tonnes to 82.4 million tonnes last week after rains in May improved the condition of winter wheat in Russia's south, the largest wheat producing and exporting region. 0#GRAIN-RU

Rains are expected to continue in Russia's southern, central and Volga regions this week, Sovecon said in a note.

"Southern farmers hope to see fewer rains during the next few weeks as this could substantially worsen the quality of the new crop in terms of protein and gluten content," it added.

Following is a summary of other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR:

Product:

Price at the end of last week:

Change from week earlier

- Domestic 3rd class wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon)

14,025 roubles/t

($194.7)

-175 rbls

- Sunflower seeds (Sovecon)

47,150 rbls/t

-5,025 rbls

- Domestic sunflower oil (Sovecon)

112,675 rbls/t

-3,675 rbls

- export sunflower oil (Sovecon)

$1,270/t

-$20

- export sunflower oil (IKAR)

$1,267/t

-$33

- Soybeans (Sovecon)

50,600 rbls/t

-1,800 rbls

- white sugar, Russia's south (IKAR)

$610.8/t

+$8.8

($1 = 72.0470 roubles)

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.