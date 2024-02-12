Russian wheat export prices continued to slide last week

MOSCOW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell again last week, but have not yet reached levels, considered to be competitive with other grades from Europe, analysts said.

The price of 12.5% protein Russian wheat scheduled for free-on-board (FOB) delivery in March was $224 a metric ton, down $4 from the previous week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy reported.

The Sovecon agriculture consultancy pegged the same class of wheat at $224-230 a ton FOB, compared with $232-238 a week ago.

"It's still not enough to compete successfully with the EU. Typically Russian wheat trades $5-15 below French and it's still not the case," Sovecon noted.

Russia exported 0.86 million tons of grain last week, down from 1.29 million tons the previous week. The exports included 0.72 million tons of wheat (1.03 million tons a week ago), Sovecon wrote, citing data from ports.

"There is still a lot of chatter about 'weak wheat demand' globally. North African buyers remain silent and patiently hope to see even lower prices; some large SE Asian buyers are doing the same looking at the fresh Australian crop," Sovecon analysts wrote in the note.

The consultancy expects February wheat exports will reach between 2.8 million tons and 3.2 million tons, comparing to 3.0 million tons a year earlier.

Quarterly official data showed that the level of wheat stocks in Russia remained at a record-high as of Jan. 1 - 36.5 million tons, up 1% from last year's level, Sovecon said.

As of Feb. 12, Russia's Agriculture Ministry purchased 0.64 million tons of grain, including 0.609 million tons of wheat, into the state fund.

Weather in southern regions of Russia continued to be abnormally warm, Sovecon said.

Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR:

Product:

Most recent data:

Change from week earlier

- Domestic 3rd class wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon)

12,225 rbls/t

-150 rbls/t

- Sunflower seeds (Sovecon)

23,725 rbls/t

0 rbls/t

- Domestic sunflower oil (Sovecon)

69,675 rbls/t

-500 rbls/t

- Domestic soybeans (Sovecon)

35,000 rbls/t

0 rbls/t

- Export sunflower oil (IKAR)

$780/t

-$15

- White sugar, Russia's south (IKAR)

$635.55/t

-$7.25/t

(Reporting by Olga Popova Editing by David Evans)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.