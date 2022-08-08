Russian wheat down with global benchmark as Ukraine exports resume

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week after a decline in wheat prices in Chicago Wv1 and a gradual resumption of Ukraine exports from Black Sea ports, analysts said on Monday.

Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $3 to $355 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note.

Russia exported 780,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 650,000 tonnes the previous week, said fellow consultancy Sovecon, citing port data.

In the domestic market, prices for food wheat fell in the southern part of the country amid strong demand from exporters, while prices for low-quality fifth-grade wheat continued to fall sharply as supply rises sharply.

"There is a lot of talk about 'record-low quality this year' but this is typical for bumper crop years like the current one," Sovecon said.

Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR:

Product:

Price at the end of last week:

Change from week earlier

- Domestic 3rd class wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon)

12,950 rbls/t

($215.5)

-50 rbls

- Sunflower seeds (Sovecon)

25,200 rbls/t

-225 rbls

- Domestic sunflower oil (Sovecon)

73,075 rbls/t

+400 rbls

- Domestic soybeans (Sovecon)

34,100 rbls/t

-50 rbls

- Export sunflower oil (Sovecon)

$1,390/t

+$60

- Export sunflower oil (IKAR)

$1,330/t

+$60

- White sugar, Russia's south (IKAR)

1,087/t

-$34

The harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Aug 4*:

All grains:

Wheat

Barley

Crop, mln tonnes

56.5

48.9

5.8

Crop, as of same date in 2021

64.6

49.0

10.9

Yield, tonnes/hectare

4.26

4.45

4.02

Yield, as of same date in 2021

3.18

3.42

2.83

Harvested area, mln hectares

13.3

11.0

1.5

Harvested area, as of same date in 2021

20.3

14.3

3.9

* Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season.

($1 = 60.1000 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.