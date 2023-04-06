Russian wheat cheapest on C&F basis in Egypt wheat tender

Adds cost and freight

CAIRO, April 6 (Reuters) - Russian wheat was the cheapest on offer in an Egyptian state tender on Thursday at $293 per tonne with cost and freight included (C&F), traders said.

The cheapest free on board offer was $272 per tonne for 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat, presented by Viterra.

Three Russian offers of $293 C&F were presented by Grain Flower and Aston Agro Inndustrial SA. Shipping costs vary, but the Russian wheat offers were still likely to be the cheapest, several traders said.

Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) held the international tender for wheat for shipment from May 10-20 and/or May 21-31, with an offers deadline of April 6.

GASC added that offers should be presented on a free on board basis, with freight offered in a separate tender.

Payment will be made at sight using funding from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation.

According to traders, GASC said that if a cargo is shipped after the stated shipping period, the supplier will bear war risk insurance for the period in excess of the stated shipment period until the ship’s departure from Ukrainian ports.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers on a FOB basis in dollars per tonne:

Supplier Quantity (KMT) Origin FOB ($) Shipment Comment Viterra 60 Ukrainian 272.00 May 10-20 Inerco Trade 60 Ukrainian 273.30 May 10-20 Aston Agro Industrial SA 60 Russian 275.00 May 10-20 Grain Flower 60 Russian 275.00 May 10-20 Grain Flower 40 Russian 275.00 May 10-20 ME Solaris Commodities 55 Russian 288.36 May 10-20 Cofco 60 Romanian 289.99 May 10-20 Soufflet 60 French 291.82 May 10-20 OR Aston Agro Industrial SA 60 Russian 275.00 May 21-31 Grain Flower 60 Russian 275.00 May 21-31 Grain Flower 40 Russian 275.00 May 21-31 Buildcom 50 Bulgarian 284.84 May 21-31 ADM 40 Romanian 285.00 May 21-31 ME Solais Commodities 60 Russian 288.36 May 21-31 Viterra 60 French 288.50 May 21-31 Agro Chirnogi 60 Romanian 289.00 May 21-31 Soufflet 60 French 291.82 May 21-31 OR Cofco 60 Romanian 291.99 May 21-31 Traders said the following offers were the most competitive including cost and freight: Supplier Quantity (KMT) Origin FOB ($) Shipment Freight ($) C&F ($) Aston Agro Industrial SA 60 Russian 275.00 May 10-20 18.00 293.00 Grain Flower 40 Russian 275.00 May 10-20 19.00 294.00 Cofco 60 Romanian 289.99 May 10-20 16.43 306.42 ME Solais Commodities 55 Russian 288.36 May 10-20 25.50 313.86 Soufflet 60 French 291.82 May 10-20 23.50 315.32 Viterra 60 Ukrainian 272.00 May 10-20 52.00 324.00 Inerco Trade 60 Ukrainian 273.30 May 10-20 52.00 325.30 Grain Flower 40 Russian 275.00 May 21-31 18.00 293.00 Aston Agro Industrial SA 60 Russian 275.00 May 21-31 18.00 293.00 Buildcom 50 Bulgarian 284.84 May 21-31 17.50 302.34 Agro Chirnogi 60 Romanian 289.00 May 21-31 16.43 305.43 Cofco 60 Romanian 291.99 May 21-31 16.43 308.42 Viterra 60 French 288.50 May 21-31 23.50 312.00 No purchase has yet been made but tender results are expected later on Thursday. (Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; editing by David Goodman, Jason Neely and Barbara Lewis) ((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

