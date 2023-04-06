World Markets
Russian wheat cheapest on C&F basis in Egypt wheat tender

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

April 06, 2023 — 08:12 am EDT

Written by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

Adds cost and freight

CAIRO, April 6 (Reuters) - Russian wheat was the cheapest on offer in an Egyptian state tender on Thursday at $293 per tonne with cost and freight included (C&F), traders said.

The cheapest free on board offer was $272 per tonne for 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat, presented by Viterra.

Three Russian offers of $293 C&F were presented by Grain Flower and Aston Agro Inndustrial SA. Shipping costs vary, but the Russian wheat offers were still likely to be the cheapest, several traders said.

Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) held the international tender for wheat for shipment from May 10-20 and/or May 21-31, with an offers deadline of April 6.

GASC added that offers should be presented on a free on board basis, with freight offered in a separate tender.

Payment will be made at sight using funding from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation.

According to traders, GASC said that if a cargo is shipped after the stated shipping period, the supplier will bear war risk insurance for the period in excess of the stated shipment period until the ship’s departure from Ukrainian ports.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers on a FOB basis in dollars per tonne:

Supplier

Quantity (KMT)

Origin

FOB ($)

Shipment

Comment

Viterra

60

Ukrainian

272.00

May 10-20

Inerco Trade

60

Ukrainian

273.30

May 10-20

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

Russian

275.00

May 10-20

Grain Flower

60

Russian

275.00

May 10-20

Grain Flower

40

Russian

275.00

May 10-20

ME Solaris Commodities

55

Russian

288.36

May 10-20

Cofco

60

Romanian

289.99

May 10-20

Soufflet

60

French

291.82

May 10-20

OR

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

Russian

275.00

May 21-31

Grain Flower

60

Russian

275.00

May 21-31

Grain Flower

40

Russian

275.00

May 21-31

Buildcom

50

Bulgarian

284.84

May 21-31

ADM

40

Romanian

285.00

May 21-31

ME Solais Commodities

60

Russian

288.36

May 21-31

Viterra

60

French

288.50

May 21-31

Agro Chirnogi

60

Romanian

289.00

May 21-31

Soufflet

60

French

291.82

May 21-31

OR

Cofco

60

Romanian

291.99

May 21-31

Traders said the following offers were the most competitive including cost and freight:

Supplier

Quantity (KMT)

Origin

FOB ($)

Shipment

Freight ($)

C&F ($)

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

Russian

275.00

May 10-20

18.00

293.00

Grain Flower

40

Russian

275.00

May 10-20

19.00

294.00

Cofco

60

Romanian

289.99

May 10-20

16.43

306.42

ME Solais Commodities

55

Russian

288.36

May 10-20

25.50

313.86

Soufflet

60

French

291.82

May 10-20

23.50

315.32

Viterra

60

Ukrainian

272.00

May 10-20

52.00

324.00

Inerco Trade

60

Ukrainian

273.30

May 10-20

52.00

325.30

Grain Flower

40

Russian

275.00

May 21-31

18.00

293.00

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

Russian

275.00

May 21-31

18.00

293.00

Buildcom

50

Bulgarian

284.84

May 21-31

17.50

302.34

Agro Chirnogi

60

Romanian

289.00

May 21-31

16.43

305.43

Cofco

60

Romanian

291.99

May 21-31

16.43

308.42

Viterra

60

French

288.50

May 21-31

23.50

312.00

No purchase has yet been made but tender results are expected later on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; editing by David Goodman, Jason Neely and Barbara Lewis)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

