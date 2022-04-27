Russian weekly inflation stabilises ahead of cenbank meeting

Updates with inflation assessment by economy ministry

April 27 (Reuters) - Weekly inflation in Russia stabilised after a big rise in the past few weeks, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday, giving the central bank a reason to consider cutting rates at its board meeting on Friday.

The central bank is expected to lower its key interest rate by 200 basis points to 15% at the April 29 meeting as it tries to stimulate more lending in the face of economic crisis, a Reuters poll suggested on Monday.

Weekly inflation in Russia was at 0.25% in the week to April 22, up from 0.20% a week earlier, but well below a weekly reading of 2.22% seen in early March, Rosstat data showed.

Annual inflation in Russia accelerated to 17.70% as of April 22, its highest since early 2002 and up from 17.62% a week earlier, the economy ministry said on Wednesday, as the volatile rouble and logistics disruptions sent prices soaring amid Western sanctions.

Prices on nearly everything from vegetables and sugar to clothes and smartphones have risen sharply in recent weeks since Russia began what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Year-to-date, consumer prices rose 11.32% compared with a 2.72% increase in the same period a year ago.

In annual terms, inflation has already reached its highest since early 2002 of 17.62% as of mid-April and is on track to accelerate to 22.6% in the whole of 2022, an economy ministry document showed on Wednesday.

The central bank targets inflation at 4%.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

