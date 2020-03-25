Russian weekly inflation spikes as rouble hits 4-yr lows

Consumer inflation in Russia spiked to 0.3% in the week to March 23, reflecting a steep drop in the rouble and increased demand for food amid coronavirus fears, after running at no more than 0.1% for several weeks in a row, data showed on Wednesday.

Prices for sugar rose 7% in one week, while prices for buckwheat and pasta increased by 2.8% and 1.0%, respectively.

In annual terms, inflation sped up to around 2.5%, according to Reuters calculations, from 2.3% in February, but still held below the central bank's 4% target.

