Russian weekly consumer prices continue to rise in November

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Russia continued to rise for a ninth consecutive week in November, driven by higher costs of vegetables and air travel, data published by the state statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

Russia's consumer price index rose 0.11% in the week to Nov. 21, Rosstat said, up from a 0.06% rise a week earlier.

Since the start of the year, prices have jumped 10.86% - up from 7.51% at the same point a year ago.

On Wednesday, Rosstat said that prices of vegetables such as cucumbers and tomatoes had risen, and the cost of an economy class flight ticket was also up by 3.2% from a week ago.

The Russian central bank last month raised expectations it would end its rate-cutting cycle, as it held its key rate at 7.5%. Analysts widely expect the key rate to be kept unchanged at the year-end central bank's board meeting in December.

In a separate set of data, Russia's economy ministry said that inflation was running at an annualised rate of 12.30% as of Nov. 21, down from 12.40% a week before.

The central bank targets inflation at 4%, which it aims to achieve by 2024. It has forecast inflation to fall to 5%-7% next year.

