Russian Web Censor Tells Binance It’s Been Blacklisted – Three Months Late
Russian internet censorship agency Roskomnadzor blacklisted Binance in June, but apparently only made the cryptocurrency exchange aware of its decision today.
- Binance Russia director Gleb Kostarev notified followers on Facebook Friday that Roskomnadzor had added the exchangeÃ¢ÂÂs domain to its list of prohibited websites.
- The reason, according to Kostarev, was that Binance had been caught publishing information about how to buy and sell bitcoin, which is apparently an offense in Russia.
- Ã¢ÂÂNot sure if we should laugh or cry,Ã¢ÂÂ he said.
- While cryptocurrencies are officially recognized as taxable property in Russia, the Ministry of Finance has recently made moves to put crypto trading under harsh supervision.
- Russian news agency RBK said a court had already approved RoskomnadzorÃ¢ÂÂs motion to block Binance on June 2.
- Ã¢ÂÂIssuance and usage of bitcoins are fully decentralized, and there is no way to regulate it by the government, which contradicts the current Russian law,Ã¢ÂÂ the court decision reads.
- In a Kafkaesque twist, Kostarev told CoinDesk that Binance wasnÃ¢ÂÂt notified about the courtÃ¢ÂÂs decision or even aware of its existence until today.
- Roskomnadzor also banned access to a bitcoin wallet, Metbea.
- Kostarev said that Binance is looking into contesting the prohibition.
Related Stories
- EU Proposes Full Regulatory Framework for Cryptocurrencies
- Russian Ministry Wants Citizens to Report Their Crypto Wallet Details: Report
- Iran Is Ripe for Bitcoin Adoption, Even as Government Clamps Down on Mining
- Gemini Exchange Launches in UK After Being Awarded EMI License
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.