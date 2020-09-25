Cryptocurrencies

Russian Web Censor Tells Binance It’s Been Blacklisted – Three Months Late

Anna Baydakova CoinDesk
Internet censorship / Image via Getty Images

Russian internet censorship agency Roskomnadzor blacklisted Binance in June, but apparently only made the cryptocurrency exchange aware of its decision today.

  • Binance Russia director Gleb Kostarev notified followers on Facebook Friday that Roskomnadzor had added the exchangeÃ¢ÂÂs domain to its list of prohibited websites.
  • The reason, according to Kostarev, was that Binance had been caught publishing information about how to buy and sell bitcoin, which is apparently an offense in Russia.
  • Ã¢ÂÂNot sure if we should laugh or cry,Ã¢ÂÂ he said.
  • While cryptocurrencies are officially recognized as taxable property in Russia, the Ministry of Finance has recently made moves to put crypto trading under harsh supervision.
  • Russian news agency RBK said a court had already approved RoskomnadzorÃ¢ÂÂs motion to block Binance on June 2.
  • Ã¢ÂÂIssuance and usage of bitcoins are fully decentralized, and there is no way to regulate it by the government, which contradicts the current Russian law,Ã¢ÂÂ the court decision reads.
  • In a Kafkaesque twist, Kostarev told CoinDesk that Binance wasnÃ¢ÂÂt notified about the courtÃ¢ÂÂs decision or even aware of its existence until today.
  • Roskomnadzor also banned access to a bitcoin wallet, Metbea.
  • Kostarev said that Binance is looking into contesting the prohibition.

