News & Insights

Commodities

Russian weather forecaster: only 4% of winter grains in poor condition

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

December 06, 2023 — 07:01 am EST

Written by Olga Popova for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The state of winter crops in Russia is better on average than last year, with only 4% in poor and thinned condition, a meteorological official said on Wednesday.

Roman Vilfand, head of science at state weather forecaster Hydrometcentre, told an online briefing that this indicator had averaged 8% for the last five years.

For 2023, the agriculture ministry expects Russia to bring in its second largest harvest, behind the 2022 record of almost 158 million tons.

As of Nov. 30, Russia had harvested more than 151 million tons of grain, including almost 99 million tons of wheat in bunker weight.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.