Russian weather forecaster: only 4% of winter grains in poor condition

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The state of winter crops in Russia is better on average than last year, with only 4% in poor and thinned condition, a meteorological official said on Wednesday.

Roman Vilfand, head of science at state weather forecaster Hydrometcentre, told an online briefing that this indicator had averaged 8% for the last five years.

For 2023, the agriculture ministry expects Russia to bring in its second largest harvest, behind the 2022 record of almost 158 million tons.

As of Nov. 30, Russia had harvested more than 151 million tons of grain, including almost 99 million tons of wheat in bunker weight.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

