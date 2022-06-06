Russian wealth fund's value jumps to $197.7 bln as of June 1

The value of Russia's national wealth fund (NWF), which accumulates profits from the country's oil revenues, rose to $197.7 billion as of June 1 from $155.2 billion a month earlier, finance ministry data showed on Monday.

The jump came as proceeds from revenues received in 2021 were transferred to the fund during last month, the finance ministry said.

Russian authorities plan to use funds from the rainy-day fund as the main source of financing for a budget deficit seen this year, as well as on supporting a number of state entities.

The ministry said on Monday that last month, it had spent 250 billion roubles ($4 billion) from the fund to buy preferred shares of Russian Railways, the country's biggest employer, as a measure of support.

($1 = 61.2980 roubles)

