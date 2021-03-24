Russian watchdog warns of competition risks from Yandex.Taxi deal with Vezet

MOSCOW March 24 (Reuters) - Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said on Wednesday a deal between Yandex.Taxi ride-hailing service, a subsidiary of Russian internet group Yandex YNDX.O, and a taxi firm Vezet could have negative effect on competition on the taxi market.

Yandex.Taxi announced last month the acquisition of selected assets of Vezet to ramp up development of logistics services and enhance customer case across Russian regions.

FAS said the deal did not require its approval as assets Yandex.Taxi was acquiring were worth less than 400 million roubles ($5.25 million).

($1 = 76.1500 roubles)

