Russian watchdog files $2 bln lawsuit against Nornickel over fuel spill damages

MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Russia's environmental watchdog said on Thursday that it had filed a lawsuit against a power unit of mining giant Norilsk Nickel GMKN.MM to claim 148 billion roubles ($1.96 billion) in environmental damage caused by a fuel leak earlier this year.

The watchdog had previously asked Nornickel to pay this sum voluntarily.

Nornickel did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 75.5790 roubles)

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Polina Devitt; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Tom Balmforth)

