Russian vessel Akademik Cherskiy starts pipe-laying for Nord Stream 2, says consortium

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Russian vessel Akademik Cherskiy has started laying pipes for the gas pipeline Nord Stream 2, the consortium said on Tuesday.

It has joined another Russian vessel, Fortuna, which is laying pipes in Danish waters, despite the threat of sanctions from the United States.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov and Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova)

