MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Russia's oil and gas joint ventures in Venezuela exeeded planned production by 16% for the first seven months of this year, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

Novak said the joint ventures produced 35 million barrels of oil in Venezuela last year.

(Reporting by Reuters)

