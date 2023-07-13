Russian Urals oil price jumps above 'price cap' - traders' data

Adds detail on discounts, exports from paragraph 5

MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters) - Russian Urals oil jumped $2-$3 above the $60 per barrel Western price cap on Thursday, boosted by strengthening in international benchmark Brent and additional export cuts announced by Russia in August, Reuters calculations based on traders' data showed.

Calculated prices for Urals oil cargoes loading from Baltic ports and Black Sea Novorossiisk were at $62.22 per barrel on Thursday and $63.22 per barrel, respectively, according to the data and calculations.

The price cap of $60 per barrel was introduced in December by G7 countries. Washington said it would help to avoid supply disruptions by keeping Russian oil flowing, while also limiting revenues for Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

The policy allows Urals oil cargoes trading below the price cap to be shipped and insured by Western companies.

Urals discounts firmed to around $7.5 a barrel to dated Brent on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis in ports in India, the main buyer of the grade, for cargoes loading late in July to early in August.

Russia will cut oil exports from its western ports in July, according to the plan, and recently pledged to make export cuts in August fuelling demand for the grade.

The rise in daily Urals oil prices above the price cap doesn't mean market players breach any sanctions as the price for a particular deal is normally calculated on the basis of a monthly or several-days average.

Given current ICE Brent and dated Brent prices, Urals oil cargoes on Thursday traded above $60 per barrel on a FOB (free on board) basis in Russian western ports, according to Reuters calculations.

If international prices fall, the actual price of the deal could still be below the cap.

Russian Urals oil broke through the $60 per barrel price cap in April, boosted by strength in international benchmark Brent after OPEC+ announced an output cut.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Tom Hogue and Sharon Singleton)

