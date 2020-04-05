Commodities

Russian union seeks 2-month tomato import ban -RIA

MOSCOW, April 5 (Reuters) - Russia's vegetable and fruit union has asked for a two-month ban on tomato imports from Azerbaijan, China, Morocco and Turkey, RIA news agency reported, citing a letter sent to the agriculture ministry.

Russia is grappling with the coronavirus, low oil prices and a depreciation in the rouble.

It has imposed a partial lockdown on many regions, including the capital Moscow, due to health safety issues, until April 30.

The union is seeking the import restrictions to help local producers, RIA reported on Sunday.

"Imported products along with a drop in demand due to citizens' self-isolation are adding pressure on the wholesale tomato prices, further reduction could lead to the bankruptcy of the existing producers," the union wrote in its letter to the ministry.

