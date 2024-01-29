News & Insights

Russian tycoon's investment group ICT sells Polymetal stake to Oman-based company

January 29, 2024 — 01:11 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Investment company ICT Holding, owned by Russian businessman Alexander Nesis, has sold its 23.9% stake in gold and silver producer Polymetal International to Oman-based company Mars Development and Investment, Polymetal said in a statement.

As a result of the deal, ICT Holding is longer a Polymetal POLYP.LPOLY.MM, POLY=AIXN shareholder, and ICT representative Konstantin Yanakov has resigned from Polymetal's board of directors, Polymetal said. The company expects the buyer to nominate a candidate to the board in due course.

The value of the transaction was not disclosed. Polymetal's market capitalisation stands at $2.6 billion as of Monday.

Polymetal International re-domiciled to Kazakhstan from Jersey in August and listed on the Central Asian nation's Astana International Exchange (AIX).

The company's shareholders in December approved a second plan to have the chance to exchange certain shares blocked by Western sanctions for new securities issued on Kazakhstan's Astana exchange.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jamie Freed)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.