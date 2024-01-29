Russian tycoon's investment group ICT sells Polymetal stake to Oman-based company

MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Investment company ICT Holding, owned by Russian businessman Alexander Nesis, has sold its 23.9% stake in gold and silver producer Polymetal International to Oman-based company Mars Development and Investment, Polymetal said in a statement.

As a result of the deal, ICT Holding is longer a Polymetal POLYP.LPOLY.MM, POLY=AIXN shareholder, and ICT representative Konstantin Yanakov has resigned from Polymetal's board of directors, Polymetal said. The company expects the buyer to nominate a candidate to the board in due course.

The value of the transaction was not disclosed. Polymetal's market capitalisation stands at $2.6 billion as of Monday.

Polymetal International re-domiciled to Kazakhstan from Jersey in August and listed on the Central Asian nation's Astana International Exchange (AIX).

The company's shareholders in December approved a second plan to have the chance to exchange certain shares blocked by Western sanctions for new securities issued on Kazakhstan's Astana exchange.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jamie Freed)

