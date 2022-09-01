Commodities

Russian troops shelling route of IAEA mission, says head of Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia region

Aleksandar Vasovic Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Russian troops were shelling the route of the IAEA mission planned to allow them access to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia region said on Thursday.

"The Russians are shelling the pre-agreed route of the IAEA mission from (the city of) Zaporizhzhia to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The UN advance team cannot continue to move due to security reasons," Starukh wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

