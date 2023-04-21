Russian troops fighting in western Bakhmut, Wagner frets over Ukraine attack

Adds comments by Ukrainian forces, Ukrainian president, head of Wagner group

MOSCOW, April 21 (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said in a briefing on Friday that assault troops were fighting in western parts of Bakhmut, the last part of the embattled Ukrainian city still held by Kyiv's forces.

Ukrainian and Russian units have been battling for months over the eastern city, which largely lies in ruins. The defence ministry did not give details of the latest fighting.

"Decisions are being made according to military expediency," Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia's assault on Bakhmut relies heavily on the Wagner Group private army, whose commander Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday expressed concern about a Ukrainian counter attack.

Ukraine, he predicted, would strike when the ground had firmed up after spring rains.

"They will attack ... they will come and try to tear us apart, and we must resist," he said.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by David Ljunggren and Grant McCool)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.