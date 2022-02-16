US Markets

Russian troops continue to increase near Ukraine, Canada says

Robin Emmott Reuters
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand said on Wednesday she hoped to see evidence of a Russian troop withdrawal from Ukraine's borders but for the moment numbers were increasing, saying the situation was at a pivotal moment.

"The escalation of Russian troops at the Ukrainian border, including in Belarus, is increasingly significant," Anand told reporters as she arrived for a meeting of NATO defence ministers.

"We look forward to seeing evidence of the withdrawal of troops on Russia's part. But we need to prepare for any eventuality with that significant escalation of Russian troops that we have seen over the last weeks," she said.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

