Russian to cut key rate to 5-6% no earlier than mid-2023- cenbank

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank will hold its key interest rate above the neutral level of 5-6% for some time and will possibly lower it to that range no earlier than in the middle of 2023, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday.

The central bank is widely expected to raise its key rate from 7.5% at its next board meeting on Dec. 17 as inflation remain stubbornly high above the 4% target.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Katya Golubkova)

