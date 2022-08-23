Russian tech firm VK exits JV with major lender Sberbank

MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Russian tech firm VK VKCOq.L on Tuesday said it had exited its O2O Holding joint venture with dominant lender Sberbank SBER.MM, taking full control of food delivery service Delivery Club.

"The deal is expected to close before the end of 2022, pending the receipt of a number of regulatory approvals," Yandex said in a statement. "Following deal closure, VK and Sber are to remain strategic partners and will continue to cooperate in various areas."

(Reporting by Reuters)

