Russian tech firm VK exits JV with major lender Sberbank

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published

Russian tech firm VK on Tuesday said it had exited its O2O Holding joint venture with dominant lender Sberbank, taking full control of food delivery service Delivery Club.

MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Russian tech firm VK VKCOq.L on Tuesday said it had exited its O2O Holding joint venture with dominant lender Sberbank SBER.MM, taking full control of food delivery service Delivery Club.

"The deal is expected to close before the end of 2022, pending the receipt of a number of regulatory approvals," Yandex said in a statement. "Following deal closure, VK and Sber are to remain strategic partners and will continue to cooperate in various areas."

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More