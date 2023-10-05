News & Insights

Russian tech firm Astra eyes $700 mln valuation as it sets price range for IPO

October 05, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by Gleb Stolyarov for Reuters ->

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Russian technology company Astra on Thursday set the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) at 300-333 roubles per share, corresponding to a market value of 63-69.9 billion roubles ($632-$701 million).

Astra's listing of 10.5 million shares, equating to a free float of about 5%, could breathe some life into Russia's moribund equity capital markets, which have been starved of deals since Moscow despatched troops to Ukraine in February 2022.

($1 = 99.6625 roubles)

