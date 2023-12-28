Russian tech company Arenadata plans to hold IPO in 2024 -sources

MOSCOW, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Russian developer of data collection and storage platforms Arenadata intends to launch an initial public offering (IPO) on the Moscow Exchange in 2024, three sources in the Russian financial market told Reuters.

The company was not available for immediate comment.

(Reporting by Olga Popova, Oksana Kobzeva and Gleb Stolyarov, Editing by William Maclean)

