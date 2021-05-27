World Markets
Russian Supreme Court rejects Gilead lawsuit over COVID-19 drug

Polina Nikolskaya Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM

Russia's Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a lawsuit from U.S. company Gilead Sciences challenging the Russian government's decision last year to let a Russian pharmaceutical firm develop the COVID-19 drug remdesivir without Gilead's consent.

Pharmasyntez on Tuesday shipped a generic version of the drug - called Remdeform - to India as part of humanitarian aid contributions.

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

