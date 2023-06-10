Russian supplier 'committed' to delivering wheat to Egypt despite price confusion - minister

By Sarah El Safty

CAIRO, June 10 (Reuters) - A Russian wheat supplier that sold a 55,000-tonne cargo to Egypt is "committed" to delivering it but could look to source the grain from another country, an Egyptian minister said on Saturday amid confusion about a minimum price imposed by Russia.

Egypt's state grains buyer bought the wheat from Russia's Agric SA in a tender last week at $229 per tonne FOB (free on board), but traders said the supplier tried to withdraw the offer because it was below an unofficial price floor.

Egypt’s supply minister Ali Moselhy told reporters that "the supplier is committed. He [Agric] only asked to diversify origins."

Egypt's state buyer has been heavily relying on imports of Russian wheat since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Moselhy also said that the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) has approved a $700 million financing tranche to Egypt this week to fund grain imports.

The funding is part of a 2018 financing agreement with the ITFC that was renewed last year for a further five years, with the credit limit doubled to $6 billion.

Egypt has recently had to defer payments to wheat suppliers due to a foreign currency shortage, Moselhy told Reuters last month.

The war in Ukraine initially caused a disruption in Egypt's wheat purchases, but reserves currently stand at 5.9 months.

