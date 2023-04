MOSCOW, April 24 (Reuters) - Russian supermarket chain Lenta's LENT.MM total sales in the first quarter of 2023 were 124.6 billion roubles ($1.53 billion), down 5.8% from the same period last year, it said on Monday.

Online sales rose 1.1% on an annual basis to 11 billion roubles, Lenta said.

($1 = 81.5000 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.