News & Insights

Russian strikes kill three, wound eight in east Ukraine - officials

Credit: REUTERS/ALINA SMUTKO

November 21, 2023 — 02:05 am EST

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

New death tall and injured number, details

KYIV, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Three people were killed and eight were wounded in overnight Russian missile attacks and shelling in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday.

Missiles hit a hospital in the Donetsk town of Selydove and a coal mine, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on the Telegram messaging service.

"Two buildings of the hospital were damaged, six civilians were injured. There may be victims under the rubble, search operations continue," Klymenko said.

The Ukrainian prosecutors' office later said one person was killed in the attack, presumably with S-300 missiles.

"The occupation forces targeted the city hospital where people were being treated. As a result of the shelling, eight citizens sustained contusions and shrapnel wounds, and one was killed," prosecutors said.

Klymenko said one worker was killed in the attack on the coal mine.

"Four buildings, 19 vehicles and a power line were damaged. 39 miners were trapped underground. As of now, all miners have been brought to the surface," he said.

Invading Russian forces have occupied much of Donetsk and Russia has said it intends to take over the whole region.

In Kharkiv, one person was killed in Russian shelling, the region's governor, Oleh Synehubov, said.

Reuters was not able to verify the reports.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Robert Birsel and Alex Richardson)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.