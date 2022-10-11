Russian strike on Ukraine's Lviv hits power supply, mayor says

Max Hunder Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KYIV, Oct 11 (Reuters) - A Russian missile strike on Lviv on Tuesday left part of the western Ukrainian city without power, city mayor Andriy Sadovyi wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

A Reuters witness reported three explosions in the city shortly after noon local time (0900 GMT). The city previously suffered blackouts and problems with water supply after Russian missile strikes on Monday.

