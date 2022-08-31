Russian stocks hit 3-month high as Gazprom surges on dividend plan; rouble dips

By 0803 GMT, Gazprom's shares climbed 24.8% to 254.70 roubles after hitting 275.96, their strongest since June 30.

Led by the group, the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 3.3% to 1,252.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 4.3% higher at 2,405.9 points, earlier touching its strongest point since May 30 of 2,422.5.

The rouble fell 1% to 60.55 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX and also lost 1% to trade at 60.59 against the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

"No substantial drivers for the rouble firming can be seen now," Promsvyazbank said in a note.

So far this year, the rouble has been the world's best-performing currency, buoyed by emergency capital controls introduced by the central bank to halt a mass sell-off after Moscow started what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24. This helped to avoid economic meltdown that many had predicted.

($1 = 60.0000 roubles)

