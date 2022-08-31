Russian stocks hit 3-month high as Gazprom surges on dividend plan; rouble dips

Contributors
Alexander Marrow Reuters
Andrey Ostroukh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Shares in Russian gas giant Gazprom leapt more than 30% in early Moscow trade on Wednesday after the company posted a record first-half profit and recommended interim dividends, pushing the benchmark MOEX stock index to a three-month high.

By 0803 GMT, Gazprom's shares climbed 24.8% to 254.70 roubles after hitting 275.96, their strongest since June 30.

Led by the group, the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 3.3% to 1,252.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 4.3% higher at 2,405.9 points, earlier touching its strongest point since May 30 of 2,422.5.

The rouble fell 1% to 60.55 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX and also lost 1% to trade at 60.59 against the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

"No substantial drivers for the rouble firming can be seen now," Promsvyazbank said in a note.

So far this year, the rouble has been the world's best-performing currency, buoyed by emergency capital controls introduced by the central bank to halt a mass sell-off after Moscow started what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24. This helped to avoid economic meltdown that many had predicted.

($1 = 60.0000 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jan Harvey and Tomasz Janowski)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More