Russian stocks down after rally, rouble steadies near 61 vs dollar

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russian stocks inched lower on Tuesday after a seven-day-long advance, boosted by Gazprom's dividend announcement, while the rouble was steady near the 61 mark against the U.S. dollar.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS shed 0.3% to 1,283.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% lower at 2,482.6 points.

The benchmark MOEX index received support last week from gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM which reported record net profit in the first half of 2022 and recommended paying interim dividends after skipping its annual payout for the first time since 1998.

"As the Russian stock market has been robustly growing for six weeks, time has come for a short-term respite to remove overheating, however, in the medium term, we expect the growing trend to continue for iMOEX to reach 2,800," BCS Global Markets said in a note.

On the foreign currency market on the Moscow Exchange, the rouble was flat at 60.88 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX and eased 0.9% to 60.67 to the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Rouble volatility has subsided since the currency hit a record low of 121.53 per dollar in Moscow trade in March, soon after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. It rallied to a seven-year high of 50.01 per dollar in June.

This year, the rouble has been the world's best-performing currency, buoyed by emergency capital controls rolled out by the central bank in a bid to halt a mass sell-off after Feb. 24 when Russia began what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine.

Now Russia is worried that an overly strong rouble will dent revenues from selling commodities abroad for foreign currency, and has been considering buying the currencies of China, India and Turkey to hold in its National Wealth Fund (NWF) as part of its plan to reinstate the budget rule.

($1 = 60.9000 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, editing by Ed Osmond)

