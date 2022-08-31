Russian stocks climb as Gazprom surges on dividend promise; rouble slips

Contributor
Alexander Marrow Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Shares in Russian gas giant Gazprom leapt more than 30% in early Moscow trade on Wednesday after the company posted a record first-half profit and recommended interim dividends after the previous session's close.

By 0721 GMT, Gazprom's Moscow-listed shares were up 27.6% at their strongest since June 30.

Led by the group, the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 3.6% to 1,255.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 4% higher at 2,399.1 points, earlier touching its strongest point since May 30.

The rouble was 0.4% weaker against the dollar at 60.17 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.4% to trade at 60.25 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

($1 = 60.0000 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More