Russian steelmaker Severstal reports first confirmed coronavirus case

Contributor
Anastasia Lyrchikova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POLINA IVANOVA

Russian steelmaker Severstal said on Monday that one of its employees was confirmed to have the coronavirus.

MOSCOW, March 30 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker Severstal CHMF.MM said on Monday that one of its employees was confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The employee had travelled from Moscow to Cherepovets, where the steel producer's main plant is located, on a business trip with his wife.

Severstal, the fourth largest producer of steel in Russia, previously said the employee did not have any direct contact with production staff and the plant was operating as usual.

Officials, which have put Cherepovets and it 300,000 people in quarantine, said on Monday two cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in the Vologodsk region, while 12 people were currently suspected of having the virus.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters