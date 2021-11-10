Russian steel producer Evraz considers seeking Moscow listing

Russian steel producer Evraz is considering seeking a Moscow stock market listing in addition to its London listing, the company said at its investor day on Wednesday.

Evraz is also considering options for dividend distribution after strong third-quarter financial results, it added.

