Russian steel producer Evraz considers seeking Moscow listing

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russian steel producer Evraz EVRE.L is considering seeking a Moscow stock market listing in addition to its London listing, the company said at its investor day on Wednesday.

Evraz is also considering options for dividend distribution after strong third-quarter financial results, it added.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Anastasia Lyrchikova Editing by David Goodman )

