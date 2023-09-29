News & Insights

Russian steel pipemaker TMK raises 4 bln roubles in SPO

Credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN

September 29, 2023 — 02:57 am EDT

Written by Reuters

MOSCOW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russian steel pipemaker TMK TRMK.MM said it raised 4 billion roubles ($41.21 million) during its secondary public offering (SPO).

The company sold 18 million shares, or 1.74% of the company's total number of shares, at the price of 220.68 roubles per share.

($1 = 97.0725 roubles)

