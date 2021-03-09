Russian steel pipemaker TMK buys peer Chelpipe for $1.1 bln

MOSCOW, March 9 (Reuters) - Russian steel pipemaker TMK said on Tuesday that it had agreed to buy an 86.5% stake in peer Chelpipe from Russian businessman Andrei Komarov for 84.2 billion roubles ($1.1 billion) to expand its production base and sales markets.

"We believe that, taking into account the new capacity, we will be able to fully meet the needs of Russian oil and gas companies in high-tech products," Dmitry Pumpyanskiy, TMK's largest shareholder, said in a statement.

Shares in Chelpipe, which has production assets in Russia and the Czech Republic, jumped by 16% after the deal was announced. All the regulatory approvals needed for the deal are already secured, TMK said.

Komarov said in the same statement that he was satisfied with the deal: "I am confident that the company's consolidation with TMK... will allow Chelpipe and its team to continue moving forward."

TMK, whose assets in Russia, Romania and Kazakhstan mainly serve the oil and gas industry, will pay for the acquisition, mainly from its own cash, within several days, it said.

Chelpipe, like many other Russian companies, has a small free float - at 2.8% - a "technical listing" that is too small for the company to be considered a fully-fledged member of the stock exchange.

It was considering a share offering in Moscow before the coronavirus pandemic but never went ahead with the deal. It also tried to sell its shares in London and Moscow 10 years ago, but postponed the deals when it did not get the price it wanted.

TMK said that it had no specific plans regarding the purchase of the remaining stake in the company but will proceed in line with Russian law which requires it to make an offer to Chelpipe's minority shareholders.

