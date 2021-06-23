Russian Sputnik V contractor UfaVITA has addressed WHO complaints - source

Contributor
Andrew Osborn Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

A source close to Russian pharmaceuticals contractor UfaVITA said on Wednesday that the company had fully addressed concerns by the World Health Organization (WHO).

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - A source close to Russian pharmaceuticals contractor UfaVITA said on Wednesday that the company had fully addressed concerns by the World Health Organization (WHO).

A WHO report earlier on Wednesday said it had found some issues with UfaVITA, a Russian manufacturing plant which fills vials with the Sputnik V coronavirus shot.

The source, who is close to the company, said the WHO's complaints mostly centered on technical issues in just one of 20 lines used to fill vials with Sputnik V and that the issues had since been fully addressed.

The company was not immediately available for comment. The source said the plant intended to continue the WHO's pre-qualification process and would invite WHO inspectors to return and re-inspect the facility.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by Andrew Osborn)

((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters