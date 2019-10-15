World Markets

Russian sovereign fund announces 10 deals in UAE worth more than $1.3 bln

Olesya Astakhova Reuters
Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said it would sign 10 investment agreements worth more than $1.3 billion with partners from the United Arab Emirates including the Mubadala Investment Company on Tuesday.

RIYADH, Oct 15 (Reuters)

The agreements, to be signed during a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin, will cover high tech, health care, mineral resources extraction, logistics and industrial manufacture, RDIF said in a statement.

