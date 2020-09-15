Russian shipping giant Sovcomflot plans to raise at least $500 mln via IPO

MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled shipping giant Sovcomflot plans to raise at least $500 million via an initial public offering to spend on new projects and debt reduction, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sovcomflot said it plans to pay at least 50% of its 2020 net profit as dividends, targeted at $225 million.

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova)

