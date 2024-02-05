News & Insights

Russian services sector records full year of monthly expansion in January-PMI

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

February 05, 2024

Written by Alexander Marrow for Reuters

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Activity in Russia's services sector expanded for the 12th month running in January as new orders increasing at home and abroad drove growth, pushing business confidence to a near four-year high, a business survey showed on Monday.

The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Russian services dropped to 55.8 in January from 56.2 in December, staying above the 50 mark that separates expansions in activity from contractions for the 12th consecutive month.

"Greater output was driven by a further steep rise in new orders as demand conditions remained robust, with new business from abroad also ticking higher," S&P Global said.

Russian services providers have grappled with labour shortages in the past year, and expanded staffing numbers in an effort to expand their capacity. Backlogs of work continued rising, but the level of outstanding business rose at its slowest pace for three months.

Companies faced higher costs, in particular from hikes in supplier and electricity prices, as well as higher wage bills.

"Cost burdens faced by service providers rose markedly, despite the pace of inflation easing to a seven-month low," S&P Global said. "In response, firms hiked their selling prices at the quickest pace since October 2023."

The overall positive picture left firms feeling optimistic.

"Companies were buoyed by the sustained upturn in new business, as output expectations climbed to the strongest since April 2019," S&P Global said.

A sister survey last week showed activity in Russia's manufacturing sector expanded at its slowest pace in six months in January, driven by another dip in new export orders.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Toby Chopra)

