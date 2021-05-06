Russian services sector growth continues in April -PMI

MOSCOW, May 6 (Reuters) - Russia's service sector grew in April, though at a slightly softer pace than in the previous month, as new orders increased and customer demand picked up, a business survey showed on Thursday.

IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 55.2 in April from 55.8 in March, staying well above the 50.0 mark that denotes expansion for a fourth month running.

"Russian service sector firms signalled further expansions in output and new business in April, with client demand picking up at the start of the second quarter," said Sian Jones, an economist at survey compiler IHS Markit.

"Stronger international sales growth also supported the upturn."

However, input costs continued to rise markedly, IHS Markit said, with anecdotal evidence attributing higher cost burdens to supplier price hikes, unfavourable exchange rate movements and greater fuel prices.

Business expectations rose to their highest in almost two years, with greater positive sentiment stemming from the development of new service lines and stronger demand conditions.

A sister survey on Tuesday showed that growth in Russia's manufacturing sector slowed in April following a smaller rate of increase in output.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Catherine Evans)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.