Russian services sector contraction softens in April -PMI

MOSCOW, June 3 (Reuters) - Russia's services sector shrank sharply again in May as restrictions aimed at curbing the coronavirus outbreak hit activity, but a monthly business survey showed a pick up from the record low marked in April.

The Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for services, published on Wednesday, was 35.9 in May, well below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction but much higher than April's reading of 12.2.

"Business activity at Russian service providers continued to be stymied by emergency public health measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Sian Jones, an economist at survey compiler IHS Markit. "Customer-facing firms were especially hard hit as some reportedly remained closed."

Reduced demand at home and abroad impacted total sales, while lower business inflows led to a reduction in employment.

Business expectations, though still in contraction, were markedly higher than in March or April, but firms voiced fears that recovery would be slow.

Output charges fell at their sharpest pace since October 2009, as firms sought to attract new clients and stay competitive by lowering prices.

"In contrast to their manufacturing counterparts, services firms reduced their selling prices in an effort to boost new sales," Jones said.

A parallel survey on Monday showed activity in the manufacturing sector remained near a record low in May.

- Detailed PMI data are only available under licence from IHS Markit and customers need to apply for a licence.

To subscribe to the full data, click on the link below: https://www.ihsmarkit.com/about/contact-us.html

For further information, please phone IHS Markit on +800 6275 4800 or email economics@ihsmarkit.com

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.