Stocks

Russian services sector activity shrinks in December on weak demand

Contributor
Andrey Ostroukh Reuters
Published

Russian service sector activity shrank in December for the third straight month due to weak client demand and a drop in new sales, Markit's purchasing managers index (PMI) data showed on Thursday.

MOSCOW, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Russian service sector activity shrank in December for the third straight month due to weak client demand and a drop in new sales, Markit's purchasing managers index (PMI) data showed on Thursday.

Its main index slipped to 48.0 in December from 48.2 in November, edging further below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

"Although the contraction in new business eased, new export sales dwindled once again," said Sian Jones, an economist at survey compiler IHS Markit.

The services sector registered a fourth consecutive monthly drop in employment overall, with panelists citing efforts to "streamline payroll numbers."

Selling prices rose as companies sought to pass on higher costs to clients despite weak demand.

"Nonetheless, firms remained upbeat regarding the outlook for output over the coming year, with expectations strengthening to a four-month high," Jones said.

A sister survey showed earlier this week that Russian manufacturing activity also shrank in December but at a slower pace than a month earlier thanks to a less deep decline in output and new orders.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Stocks Videos

    #TradeTalks: What is the stock market of politics is saying about the election results?

    PredictIt Co-Founder John Phillips joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what the stock market of politics is saying about the election results, cabinet picks and the key Georgia election.

    Dec 21, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular