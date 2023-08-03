Russian service sector activity expands at slower pace in July-PMI

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Activity across Russia's services sector expanded for the sixth month running in July, but at its slowest pace since February, as new business rose on an uptick in client demand but new export orders stagnated, a business survey showed on Thursday.

The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Russian services fell to 54.0 in July from 56.8 a month earlier, staying well above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

"Dampening the upturn in total new orders were broadly stagnant new export sales, as foreign client demand softened," S&P Global said. That followed two months of sharp expansion, with firms stating that logistics issues often hampered growth.

Russian firms' export business has struggled while Moscow has been conducting what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Selling prices increased, reflecting higher input costs.

"Anecdotal evidence attributed the uptick in costs to supplier price hikes and the depreciation of the rouble against the dollar which pushed imported item prices up," S&P Global said.

Business confidence remained elevated, with optimism buoyed by planned investment in acquiring new customers and expanding product lines, but the level of positive sentiment was much weaker than that seen in June and below the long-run series average, S&P Global said.

A sister survey published on Tuesday showed activity in Russia's manufacturing sector increased for the 15th month running in July, but at the slowest pace since October as export orders declined.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Toby Chopra)

