Russian sees gas prices for outside CIS rising 72% in 2022 -RIA

The Russian economy ministry expects prices for Russia's natural gas for consumers outside the CIS countries to rise 72% in 2022 to $523.3 per 1,000 cubic metres, RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

Russia's gas exports will shrink 10% this year to 185 billion cubic metres (bcm), RIA said, citing the economy ministry's forecasts.

The economy ministry also expects Russia's gas output to decline to 721 bcm in 2022 from 764 bcm in 2021, Interfax reported, citing the ministry's forecasts.

