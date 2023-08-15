News & Insights

Russian seaborne diesel exports rise by 7% in Aug 1-14 m/m

Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

August 15, 2023 — 06:04 am EDT

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Russia's seaborne diesel and gasoil exports rose by 7% to about 1.7 million metric tons in the first 14 days of August from the same period in July on strong production volumes after seasonal refinery maintenance eased, data from traders and Refinitiv Eikon showed.

In August so far, Turkey remains the top destination for diesel exports from Russian ports, taking about 42% of total supplies, or nearly 720,000 metric tons, Refinitiv shipping data showed.

Diesel loadings from Russia to Brazil totalled about 140,000 metric tons since the start of this month.

Among the leading Russian diesel importers to Africa in August, Refinitiv data showed Ghana (75,000 metric tons), Morocco (68,000 metric tons) and Togo (60,000 metric tons).

No Russian diesel cargoes were seen heading to Saudi Arabia this month, with only one going to the kingdom in July, according to shipping data.

About 180,000 tonnes of Russian diesel are destined in August for ship-to-ship (STS) loadings near the Greek port of Kalamata. The final destinations for those volumes are as yet unknown, but usually those cargoes end up in Turkey and Middle East countries.

Another 230,000 tonnes of diesel loaded in Russian ports since the start of August do not yet have a confirmed destination.

All the shipping data above are based on the date of cargo departure.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Ed Osmond)

