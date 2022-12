Dec 5 (Reuters) - Russian electric scooter rental company Whoosh set the price range for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) at 185-225 roubles per share, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

($1 = 61.9000 roubles)

