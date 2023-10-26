Russian sanctions swell Euroclear's balance sheet further

By Huw Jones

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Financial sanctions on Russia continued to swell the balance sheet of Euroclear in the third quarter to more than 70% of net profit for the year to date at the securities settlement house.

The European Union and other Western powers have imposed sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The measures have frozen the Belgium-headquartered settlement house's ability to pass on coupons or interest on about 200 billion euros in Russian assets at the depository which is owned by large banks like Societe Generale, JPMorgan and HSBC, and exchanges such as London Stock Exchange Group and Euronext.

The interest on coupons, dividends and redemptions has accumulated since the sanctions were imposed last year, swelled further as central banks raised interest rates.

Net interest earnings reached over 3.8 billion euros ($4.01 billion) for the first nine months of 2023, with three billion linked to the impact of Russian sanctions.

Net profit totalled 3 billion euros for January to September, with 2.2 billion euros from Russian sanctions impact alone - after 740 million euros in tax was deducted.

This compares with a net profit of 247 million euros from Russian impacts in the same nine-month period last year after tax of 81 million euros was paid.

The Belgian government said this month it expects to collect 2.3 billion euros in taxes on the Russian assets and use them to help reconstruct Ukraine.

The EU and United States are looking at whether to make use of windfall profits at Euroclear to help Russia.

"Despite the complexity of the management of the international sanctions on Russian assets, our diversified business model allows us to focus on supporting clients through these uncertain times, providing robust infrastructure, and fulfilling our duties as trusted financial market infrastructure," Euroclear group CEO Lieve Mostrey said in a statement.

Costs for Euroclear from managing the implications of Russian sanctions - now separately itemised in its results - totalled 34 million euros in the third quarter of this year, compared with 12 million in the same period a year ago, a rise due to the "increasing complexity of the situation".

