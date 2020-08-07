Russian rouble weakens towards three-month low vs dollar

MOSCOW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Friday, heading towards a three-month low amid pressure from global risk aversion fuelled by Sino-U.S. tensions.

At 0754 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% weaker against the dollar at 73.61 RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving closer to its weakest level since early May of 74.68, which it hit on Monday.

Against the euro, the rouble eased 0.1% to 87.14 EURRUBTN=MCX.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday sweeping bans on U.S. transactions with China's ByteDance, the owner of video-sharing app TikTok, and Tencent 0700.HK, the operator of WeChat, starting in 45 days.

Adding to the pressure, Trump administration officials have also urged the president to delist Chinese companies that trade on U.S. exchanges and fail to meet U.S. auditing requirements by January 2022.

Rising coronavirus cases globally and lingering fears of a second wave also out pressure on the rouble.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was flat at $45.1 a barrel, providing little momentum for Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.1% to 1,281.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% higher at 2,992.0 points.

Shares in Russia's second-largest lender, VTB VTBR.MM, fell 0.6% after the state-run bank reported a 93% drop in second-quarter profit.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.