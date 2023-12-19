Russian rouble weakens towards one-week low versus dollar

By 1338 GMT the rouble was 0.5% weaker against the dollar at 90.50 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.6% to trade at 99.06 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It had shed 0.5% against the yuan to 12.66 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

"The rouble ... is for now continuing to consolidate around the 90 mark," said Alor Broker's Alexei Antonov, though he expects the rouble to weaken in the near future.

"Very often, after periods of calm, strong movement follows," he said.

Since October and the rouble's most recent slide to 100 against the dollar, a presidential decree forcing exporters to convert some foreign currency revenue has provided support.

The rouble should also gain a boost from month-end tax payments, which usually prompt exporters to convert foreign currency revenue to pay local liabilities.

But the rouble can struggle in December as citizens tend to buy foreign currency in advance of Russia's long New Year holidays in January.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was unchanged at $77.93 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.3% at 1,072.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX gained 0.2% to 3,080.3 points.

